Are Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 88,589,792 shares of the Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.48, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $429.9 Million. CTRM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.95, offering almost -306.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.112, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 76.67% since then. We note from Castor Maritime Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 36.94 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 188.47 Million.

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM): Trading Information

Although CTRM has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.66% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $0.521 on Thursday, Apr 22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.52%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.6% year-to-date, but still up 0.0678 over the last five days. On the other hand, Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) is -0.45% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.18 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.06 day (s).

Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Castor Maritime Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.59% of Castor Maritime Inc. shares, and 3.87% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.93%. Castor Maritime Inc. stock is held by 22 institutions, with Anson Funds Management LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.7% of the shares, which is about 4.94 Million shares worth $913.94 Thousand.

CVI Holdings, LLC, with 0.58% or 4.09 Million shares worth $756.03 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.