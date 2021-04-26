Are Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In today’s recent session, 5,215,483 shares of the Barclays PLC(NYSE:BCS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.66. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.34, and it changed around $0.22 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $43.89 Billion. BCS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.57, offering almost -2.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.39, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 57.54% since then. We note from Barclays PLC’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.85 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.76 Million.

Barclays PLC stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 1. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended BCS as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Barclays PLC is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS): Trading Information Today

Instantly BCS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.12% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $10.37 on Monday, Apr 26 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.29%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.29% year-to-date, but still down -0.0096 over the last five days. On the other hand, Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) is 0.03% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.88 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.76 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.25, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 8.8% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BCS is forecast to be at a low of $8.24 and a high of $16.39. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +58.51% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -20.31% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Barclays PLC (BCS) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 33.9%. Barclays PLC earnings are expected to decrease by -38.6% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -0.6% per year for the next five years.

BCS Dividend Yield

The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.55 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.06. It is important to note, however, that the 0.55% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Barclays PLC shares, and 2% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2%. Barclays PLC stock is held by 259 institutions, with Dimensional Fund Advisors LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.42% of the shares, which is about 17.86 Million shares worth $142.7 Million.

Parametric Portfolio Associates, with 0.17% or 7.24 Million shares worth $57.84 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

DFA International Value Series and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 7035082 shares worth $51.22 Million, making up 0.16% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA International Core Equity Portfolio held roughly 4.16 Million shares worth around $30.29 Million, which represents about 0.1% of the total shares outstanding.