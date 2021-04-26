American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) In 2021: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In today’s recent session, 4,829,056 shares of the American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.(NYSE:AEO) have been traded, and its beta is 1.49. Most recently the company’s share price was $36.31, and it changed around -$1.56 or -0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.81 Billion. AEO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $38.28, offering almost -5.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.54, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 81.99% since then. We note from American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.47 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.95 Million.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.1. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended AEO as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.45 for the current quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO): Trading Information Today

Although AEO has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.12% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $38.28 on Friday, Apr 23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.02%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.81% year-to-date, but still up 0.0341 over the last five days. On the other hand, American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) is 0.25% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.33 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.3 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $38.14, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 5.04% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AEO is forecast to be at a low of $27 and a high of $45. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +23.93% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -25.64% from its current level to reach the projected low.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) projections and forecasts

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +174.42 percent over the past six months and at a 875% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.1%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +153.6% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 1500% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 27.5%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.01 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. to make $1.15 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending July 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $634.26 Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 59.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -25.8%. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -212.3% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 7.7% per year for the next five years.

AEO Dividend Yield

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 26, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.49 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.55. It is important to note, however, that the 1.49% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 3.04% per year.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.96% of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. shares, and 117.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 125.98%. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. stock is held by 414 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 10.01% of the shares, which is about 16.69 Million shares worth $335.06 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.03% or 13.39 Million shares worth $268.67 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 8193468 shares worth $210.57 Million, making up 4.92% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 4.23 Million shares worth around $84.84 Million, which represents about 2.54% of the total shares outstanding.