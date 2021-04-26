Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE:AMBO): How It Has Performed & Trended

In the last trading session, 1,065,031 shares of the Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE:AMBO) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.15, and it changed around -$0.24 or -0.1% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $55.04 Million. AMBO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.43, offering almost -199.07% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.41, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 34.42% since then. We note from Ambow Education Holding Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 795.67 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.05 Million.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended AMBO as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Ambow Education Holding Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE:AMBO): Trading Information

Although AMBO has showed a red trend with a performance of -10.04% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.19- on Monday, Apr 19 increased the stock’s daily price by 32.6%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.01% year-to-date, but still up 0.1685 over the last five days. On the other hand, Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE:AMBO) is -0.09% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 616.58 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 587.22 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $270, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 12458.14% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AMBO is forecast to be at a low of $270 and a high of $270. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +12458.14% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 12458.14% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 28.4%. Ambow Education Holding Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 38.5% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 25% per year for the next five years.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE:AMBO)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Ambow Education Holding Ltd. shares, and 1.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.09%. Ambow Education Holding Ltd. stock is held by 2 institutions, with Sabby Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.73% of the shares, which is about 151.77 Thousand shares worth $329.35 Thousand.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.49% or 101.66 Thousand shares worth $220.6 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.