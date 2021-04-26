ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In the last trading session, 4,220,624 shares of the ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) were traded, and its beta was 1.32. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.9, and it changed around $0 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $213.48 Million. ADMA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.2, offering almost -121.05% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.57, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 17.37% since then. We note from ADMA Biologics, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.31 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.79 Million.

ADMA Biologics, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.8. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended ADMA as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. ADMA Biologics, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.17 for the current quarter.

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA): Trading Information

Although ADMA has showed a red trend with a performance of 0% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.95 on Friday, Apr 23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.56%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.03% year-to-date, but still up 0.1515 over the last five days. On the other hand, ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) is -0.07% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.07 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.66 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.2, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 331.58% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ADMA is forecast to be at a low of $6 and a high of $11. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +478.95% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 215.79% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (ADMA) projections and forecasts

ADMA Biologics, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -12.24 percent over the past six months and at a -31.82% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.3%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +34.6% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 30.4% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 66.9%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $14.55 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect ADMA Biologics, Inc. to make $15.69 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $10.2 Million and $7.79 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 42.6%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 101.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 12.6%. ADMA Biologics, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.92% of ADMA Biologics, Inc. shares, and 41.81% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 42.63%. ADMA Biologics, Inc. stock is held by 126 institutions, with Perceptive Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 13.48% of the shares, which is about 16.58 Million shares worth $32.34 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 4.41% or 5.42 Million shares worth $10.58 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 2363570 shares worth $4.61 Million, making up 1.92% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.54 Million shares worth around $2.71 Million, which represents about 1.25% of the total shares outstanding.