17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:YQ): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In the last trading session, 1,253,738 shares of the 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:YQ) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.29, and it changed around $0.62 or 0.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.34 Billion. YQ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.93, offering almost -228.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.06, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 16.87% since then. We note from 17 Education & Technology Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.82 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.91 Million.
17 Education & Technology Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended YQ as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.43 for the current quarter.
17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) projections and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -167.1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.
17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:YQ)’s Biggest Investors
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 36.03% of 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. shares, and 10.23% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 16%. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. stock is held by 32 institutions, with Galileo (PTC) Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 3.55% of the shares, which is about 6.02 Million shares worth $77.16 Million.
Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd., with 2.74% or 4.64 Million shares worth $59.48 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
BlackRock International Impact Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 39479 shares worth $643.11 Thousand, making up 0.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 13.35 Thousand shares worth around $185.09 Thousand, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.