WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW): What It’s Worth And What To Do About It

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)’s traded shares stood at 703,476 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.77. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $28.75, to imply a decline of -0.9% or -$0.26 in intraday trading. The WW share’s 52-week high remains $37.35, putting it -29.91% down since that peak but still an impressive +39.1% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $17.51. The company has a valuation of $2.02 Billion, with an average of 821.95 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.08 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for WW International, Inc. (WW), translating to a mean rating of 2.1. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give WW a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.24.

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) trade information

After registering a -0.9% downside in the last session, WW International, Inc. (WW) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $29.74 this Wednesday, Apr 21, jumping 3.33% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.2%, and -9.87% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 17.83%. Short interest in WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) saw shorts transact 6.62 Million shares and set a 3.18 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $33.86, implying an increase of 17.77% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $25 and $44 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WW has been trading 53.04% off suggested target high and -13.04% from its likely low.

WW International, Inc. (WW) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing WW International, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. WW International, Inc. (WW) shares are +20.04% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 11.18% against 33.1%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -500% this quarter before jumping 13.4% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -0.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $332.65 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $344.43 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $400.36 Million and $333.64 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -16.9% before jumping 3.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -23.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -37.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -6.7% annually.

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)’s Major holders

WW International, Inc. insiders hold 3.71% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 88.72% of the shares at 92.13% float percentage. In total, 317 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Artal Group S.A. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 14.82 Million shares (or 21.37% of shares), all amounting to roughly $361.57 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 5.67 Million shares, or about 8.17% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $138.25 Million.

We also have Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the WW International, Inc. (WW) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust holds roughly 2,000,000 shares. This is just over 2.88% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $48.8 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.34 Million, or 1.94% of the shares, all valued at about $32.79 Million.