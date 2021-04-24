Why San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)’s traded shares stood at 306,687 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.76. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.63, to imply a decline of -2.53% or -$0.12 in intraday trading. The SJT share’s 52-week high remains $4.87, putting it -5.18% down since that peak but still an impressive +58.32% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.93. The company has a valuation of $209.44 Million, with an average of 117.42 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 117.19 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SJT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) trade information

After registering a -2.53% downside in the last session, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.87- this Friday, Apr 23, jumping 4.93% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.2%, and 19.95% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 73.41%. Short interest in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) saw shorts transact 101.25 Million shares and set a 0.86 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $20.5, implying an increase of 342.76% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $20.5 and $20.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SJT has been trading 342.76% off suggested target high and 342.76% from its likely low.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -15.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -8.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

SJT Dividends

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has its next earnings report out between May 10 and May 14, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a forward dividend ratio of 0.35, with the share yield ticking at 7.46% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 8.1%.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)’s Major holders

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 14.43% of the shares at 14.43% float percentage. In total, 51 institutions holds shares in the company, led by First Eagle Investment Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.1 Million shares (or 8.79% of shares), all amounting to roughly $10.94 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is McDaniel,Terry & Company with 565.19 Thousand shares, or about 1.21% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $1.51 Million.