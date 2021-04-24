Why Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT)’s traded shares stood at 509,036 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.68. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.42, to imply an increase of 2.54% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The PFMT share’s 52-week high remains $2.4799, putting it -2.48% down since that peak but still an impressive +77.69% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.54. The company has a valuation of $129.87 Million, with an average of 37.3 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.19 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PFMT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT) trade information

After registering a 2.54% upside in the last session, Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.48- this Friday, Apr 23, jumping 2.42% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.98%, and 64.63% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 174.69%. Short interest in Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT) saw shorts transact 635.98 Million shares and set a 199.37 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3, implying an increase of 23.97% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3 and $3 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PFMT has been trading 23.97% off suggested target high and 23.97% from its likely low.

Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -47.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 48.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20% annually.

Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT)’s Major holders

Performant Financial Corporation insiders hold 31.24% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 40.88% of the shares at 59.45% float percentage. In total, 22 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Prescott Group Capital Management, L.L.C. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 12.55 Million shares (or 22.88% of shares), all amounting to roughly $11.05 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Mill Road Capital Management, LLC with 3.48 Million shares, or about 6.35% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $3.07 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 744,195 shares. This is just over 1.36% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $655.64 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 359.07 Thousand, or 0.65% of the shares, all valued at about $316.34 Thousand.