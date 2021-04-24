Why Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)’s traded shares stood at 329,074 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.12. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.15, to imply an increase of 0.99% or $0.09 in intraday trading. The JNCE share’s 52-week high remains $14.84, putting it -62.19% down since that peak but still an impressive +53.01% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.3. The company has a valuation of $455.57 Million, with an average of 291.5 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 577.48 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (JNCE), translating to a mean rating of 2.5. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give JNCE a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.41.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) trade information

After registering a 0.99% upside in the last session, Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (JNCE) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $9.27- this Friday, Apr 23, jumping 1.29% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.66%, and -20.3% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 30.71%. Short interest in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) saw shorts transact 1.24 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $16, implying an increase of 74.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $15 and $20 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, JNCE has been trading 118.58% off suggested target high and 63.93% from its likely low.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (JNCE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (JNCE) shares are -7.01% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 7.26% against 17.2%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 47.4% this quarter before jumping 58.5% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -16% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $11.81 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $15.59 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.67 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 607.2%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -1.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -174.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)’s Major holders

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. insiders hold 20.51% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 66.21% of the shares at 83.29% float percentage. In total, 148 institutions holds shares in the company, led by TRV GP II, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 9.2 Million shares (or 20.27% of shares), all amounting to roughly $64.4 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is TRV GP III, LLC with 3.05 Million shares, or about 6.72% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $21.34 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (JNCE) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 529,665 shares. This is just over 1.17% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.71 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 406.44 Thousand, or 0.9% of the shares, all valued at about $4.17 Million.