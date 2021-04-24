Why GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)’s traded shares stood at 500,946 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.98, to imply an increase of 3.82% or $0.22 in intraday trading. The GSKY share’s 52-week high remains $7.4, putting it -23.75% down since that peak but still an impressive +47.99% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.11. The company has a valuation of $1.09 Billion, with an average of 386.02 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.34 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Underweight for GreenSky, Inc. (GSKY), translating to a mean rating of 3.4. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give GSKY a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.03.

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) trade information

After registering a 3.82% upside in the last session, GreenSky, Inc. (GSKY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $6.16- this Monday, Apr 19, jumping 2.92% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.93%, and -5.53% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 29.16%. Short interest in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) saw shorts transact 4.8 Million shares and set a 3.58 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.25, implying a decline of -12.21% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.5 and $6.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GSKY has been trading 8.7% off suggested target high and -41.47% from its likely low.

GreenSky, Inc. (GSKY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing GreenSky, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. GreenSky, Inc. (GSKY) shares are +15.44% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -110.53% against 8.7%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 40% this quarter before falling -133.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 10.9% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -19.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -72.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 13% annually.

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)’s Major holders

GreenSky, Inc. insiders hold 12.29% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 76.85% of the shares at 87.62% float percentage. In total, 130 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Allianz Asset Management GmbH. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 12.05 Million shares (or 15.68% of shares), all amounting to roughly $55.77 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Shapiro Capital Management Company, Inc. with 7.03 Million shares, or about 9.14% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $32.53 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the GreenSky, Inc. (GSKY) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1,662,071 shares. This is just over 2.16% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $7.7 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.63 Million, or 2.12% of the shares, all valued at about $7.54 Million.