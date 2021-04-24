Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) Surged 86.35% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX)’s traded shares stood at 336,149 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.31. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.74, to imply an increase of 5.3% or $0.44 in intraday trading. The VIRX share’s 52-week high remains $24.88, putting it -184.67% down since that peak but still an impressive +55.03% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.93. The company has a valuation of $313.21 Million, with an average of 354.62 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 905.91 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (VIRX), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give VIRX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.52.

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) trade information

After registering a 5.3% upside in the last session, Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (VIRX) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $9.05- this Friday, Apr 23, jumping 3.43% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.25%, and 6.46% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 25.48%. Short interest in Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) saw shorts transact 652.77 Million shares and set a 0.72 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $40.5, implying an increase of 363.39% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $36 and $45 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VIRX has been trading 414.87% off suggested target high and 311.9% from its likely low.

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (VIRX) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 44.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 42.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.