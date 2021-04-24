USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP): What It’s Worth And What To Do About It

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP)’s traded shares stood at 899,647 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.31. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.66, to imply an increase of 0.53% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The USDP share’s 52-week high remains $6.49, putting it -14.66% down since that peak but still an impressive +58.3% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.36. The company has a valuation of $167.95 Million, with an average of 230.5 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 157.87 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for USD Partners LP (USDP), translating to a mean rating of 1. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give USDP a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) trade information

After registering a 0.53% upside in the last session, USD Partners LP (USDP) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $6.14- this Friday, Apr 23, jumping 7.82% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.25%, and 2.17% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 65.98%. Short interest in USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) saw shorts transact 15.77 Million shares and set a 0.1 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13, implying an increase of 129.68% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $13 and $13 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, USDP has been trading 129.68% off suggested target high and 129.68% from its likely low.

USD Partners LP (USDP) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $34.19 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $29.58 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $29.59 Million and $30.33 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 15.6% before falling -2.5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -23.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -408.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

USDP Dividends

USD Partners LP has its next earnings report out between May 04 and May 10, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. USD Partners LP has a forward dividend ratio of 0.44, with the share yield ticking at 7.91% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 15.68%.

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP)’s Major holders

USD Partners LP insiders hold 49.79% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 32.02% of the shares at 63.77% float percentage. In total, 25 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wells Fargo & Company. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 820Thousand shares (or 3.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.8 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is JP Morgan Chase & Company with 513.09 Thousand shares, or about 1.88% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $1.75 Million.

We also have Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund and Goldman Sachs MLP & Energy Renaissance Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the USD Partners LP (USDP) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2020, Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund holds roughly 253,538 shares. This is just over 0.93% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $938.09 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 150.41 Thousand, or 0.55% of the shares, all valued at about $556.5 Thousand.