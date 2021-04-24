TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE): What It’s Worth And What To Do About It

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)’s traded shares stood at 550,878 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.21. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.27, to imply an increase of 1.18% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The TRUE share’s 52-week high remains $6.47, putting it -51.52% down since that peak but still an impressive +52.46% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.03. The company has a valuation of $416.59 Million, with an average of 785.27 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 905.36 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for TrueCar, Inc. (TRUE), translating to a mean rating of 2.6. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give TRUE a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.05.

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) trade information

After registering a 1.18% upside in the last session, TrueCar, Inc. (TRUE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.80- this Monday, Apr 19, jumping 11.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.48%, and -11.59% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 1.67%. Short interest in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) saw shorts transact 8.32 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.03, implying an increase of 64.64% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5 and $10 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TRUE has been trading 134.19% off suggested target high and 17.1% from its likely low.

TrueCar, Inc. (TRUE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing TrueCar, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. TrueCar, Inc. (TRUE) shares are -9.34% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -131.58% against 5.7%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -225% this quarter before falling -175% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -5.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $61.53 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $64.1 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $83.53 Million and $55.58 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -26.3% before jumping 15.3% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 25.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 66.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)’s Major holders

TrueCar, Inc. insiders hold 10.07% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 83.89% of the shares at 93.28% float percentage. In total, 173 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 18.63 Million shares (or 18.88% of shares), all amounting to roughly $78.23 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is PAR Capital Management, Inc. with 9.42 Million shares, or about 9.55% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $39.56 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the TrueCar, Inc. (TRUE) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2,656,116 shares. This is just over 2.69% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $11.16 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.64 Million, or 2.68% of the shares, all valued at about $12.63 Million.