TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) up 10.29% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)’s traded shares stood at 600,281 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.58. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $58.21, to imply an increase of 3.03% or $1.71 in intraday trading. The TPIC share’s 52-week high remains $81.36, putting it -39.77% down since that peak but still an impressive +77.65% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.01. The company has a valuation of $2.04 Billion, with an average of 835.83 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 982.6 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for TPI Composites, Inc. (TPIC), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TPIC a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.08.

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) trade information

After registering a 3.03% upside in the last session, TPI Composites, Inc. (TPIC) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $58.59 this Friday, Apr 23, jumping 0.65% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 17.15%, and 19.14% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 10.29%. Short interest in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) saw shorts transact 2.66 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $61.77, implying an increase of 6.12% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $46 and $70 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TPIC has been trading 20.25% off suggested target high and -20.98% from its likely low.

TPI Composites, Inc. (TPIC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing TPI Composites, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. TPI Composites, Inc. (TPIC) shares are +77.31% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -294.44% against 22.6%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -700% this quarter before jumping 116% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 7.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $413.47 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $463.47 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $356.64 Million and $373.82 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 15.9% before jumping 24% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -58.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -19.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 50% annually.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)’s Major holders

TPI Composites, Inc. insiders hold 2.98% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 103.97% of the shares at 107.16% float percentage. In total, 377 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.22 Million shares (or 6.05% of shares), all amounting to roughly $117.15 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.71 Million shares, or about 4.64% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $89.99 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the TPI Composites, Inc. (TPIC) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 999,556 shares. This is just over 2.72% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $52.76 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 953.76 Thousand, or 2.6% of the shares, all valued at about $57.14 Million.