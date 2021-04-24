The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) Friday – Up 74.33% From the Lows, What Happens Next

The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE)’s traded shares stood at 488,486 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.31. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $24.04, to imply an increase of 5.72% or $1.3 in intraday trading. The XONE share’s 52-week high remains $66.48, putting it -176.54% down since that peak but still an impressive +74.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.17. The company has a valuation of $542.32 Million, with an average of 794.98 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.76 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for The ExOne Company (XONE), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give XONE a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.21.

The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) trade information

After registering a 5.72% upside in the last session, The ExOne Company (XONE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $25.03 this Monday, Apr 19, jumping 3.96% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.92%, and -19.97% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 153.32%. Short interest in The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) saw shorts transact 1.45 Million shares and set a 0.82 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $44.25, implying an increase of 84.07% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $37 and $50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, XONE has been trading 107.99% off suggested target high and 53.91% from its likely low.

The ExOne Company (XONE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing The ExOne Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. The ExOne Company (XONE) shares are +93.4% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -6.98% against 27.4%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 4.5% this quarter before jumping 16.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 21.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $14.31 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $15.54 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $13.38 Million and $7.56 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 6.9% before jumping 105.6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 13.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 7.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 46.49% annually.

The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE)’s Major holders

The ExOne Company insiders hold 22.09% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 39.69% of the shares at 50.94% float percentage. In total, 116 institutions holds shares in the company, led by ARK Investment Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.38 Million shares (or 10.76% of shares), all amounting to roughly $22.54 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. with 1.46 Million shares, or about 6.6% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $13.83 Million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK The 3D Printing ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the The ExOne Company (XONE) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, ARK ETF Tr-ARK The 3D Printing ETF holds roughly 1,543,707 shares. This is just over 6.99% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $48.41 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 869.64 Thousand, or 3.94% of the shares, all valued at about $27.27 Million.