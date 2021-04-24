Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) up 73.8% from 52-Week Low; YTD rises 34.31% – Here’s What to Do Now

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)’s traded shares stood at 321,529 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.48. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $25.76, to imply an increase of 4.84% or $1.19 in intraday trading. The TGH share’s 52-week high remains $30.74, putting it -19.33% down since that peak but still an impressive +73.8% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.75. The company has a valuation of $1.36 Billion, with an average of 684.6 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 598.02 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TGH a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.9.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) trade information

After registering a 4.84% upside in the last session, Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $28.56 this Monday, Apr 19, jumping 9.8% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.46%, and -0.66% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 34.31%. Short interest in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) saw shorts transact 1.05 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $36.5, implying an increase of 41.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $31 and $42 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TGH has been trading 63.04% off suggested target high and 20.34% from its likely low.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Textainer Group Holdings Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) shares are +55.37% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 132.52% against 27.5%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 429.4% this quarter before jumping 214.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 26.3% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -6.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 37.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 12% annually.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)’s Major holders

Textainer Group Holdings Limited insiders hold 10.33% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 59.58% of the shares at 66.44% float percentage. In total, 196 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.9 Million shares (or 5.73% of shares), all amounting to roughly $55.53 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Massachusetts Financial Services Co. with 2.72 Million shares, or about 5.38% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $52.15 Million.

We also have MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2020, MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund holds roughly 2,023,300 shares. This is just over 4.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $37.27 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.23 Million, or 2.43% of the shares, all valued at about $35.12 Million.