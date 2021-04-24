Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Surged 59.04% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)’s traded shares stood at 634,507 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.27. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $31.41, to imply an increase of 0.35% or $0.11 in intraday trading. The SUPN share’s 52-week high remains $31.99, putting it -1.85% down since that peak but still an impressive +45.24% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $17.2. The company has a valuation of $1.67 Billion, with an average of 552.33 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 566.62 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SUPN), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SUPN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.24.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) trade information

After registering a 0.35% upside in the last session, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SUPN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $31.86 this Thursday, Apr 22, jumping 1.41% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.91%, and 20.76% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 24.84%. Short interest in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) saw shorts transact 7.34 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $34.5, implying an increase of 9.84% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $28 and $40 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SUPN has been trading 27.35% off suggested target high and -10.86% from its likely low.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SUPN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SUPN) shares are +59.04% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -57.2% against -0.8%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -40% this quarter before falling -53.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 9.4% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 53% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 12.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 1.69% annually.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)’s Major holders

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. insiders hold 3.61% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 104.63% of the shares at 108.55% float percentage. In total, 332 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 8.91 Million shares (or 16.84% of shares), all amounting to roughly $224.25 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.3 Million shares, or about 10.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $133.3 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Delaware Group Equity Fds V-Small Cap Core Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SUPN) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 3,531,375 shares. This is just over 6.67% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $92.45 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.64 Million, or 3.1% of the shares, all valued at about $34.91 Million.