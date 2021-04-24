SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Drops -15.79% From Highs, What Happens Next?

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)’s traded shares stood at 547,400 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.15. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.65, to imply an increase of 4.89% or $0.31 in intraday trading. The SXC share’s 52-week high remains $7.7, putting it -15.79% down since that peak but still an impressive +64.96% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.33. The company has a valuation of $562.65 Million, with an average of 1.06 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.12 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for SunCoke Energy, Inc. (SXC), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SXC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.1.

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) trade information

After registering a 4.89% upside in the last session, SunCoke Energy, Inc. (SXC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $6.70- this Friday, Apr 23, jumping 0.75% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.3%, and 7.95% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 52.87%. Short interest in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) saw shorts transact 3.18 Million shares and set a 2.84 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.5, implying an increase of 12.78% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7 and $8 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SXC has been trading 20.3% off suggested target high and 5.26% from its likely low.

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (SXC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing SunCoke Energy, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. SunCoke Energy, Inc. (SXC) shares are +77.81% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 4900% against 8.7%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 100% this quarter before jumping 25% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -2.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $308.4 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $329.2 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $382.7 Million and $338Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -19.4% before falling -2.6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 16.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 102.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 8% annually.

SXC Dividends

SunCoke Energy, Inc. has its next earnings report out on April 28, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.24, with the share yield ticking at 3.71% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)’s Major holders

SunCoke Energy, Inc. insiders hold 0.87% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 83.91% of the shares at 84.64% float percentage. In total, 238 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 13.08 Million shares (or 15.78% of shares), all amounting to roughly $56.9 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.18 Million shares, or about 6.25% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $22.54 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the SunCoke Energy, Inc. (SXC) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 5,530,119 shares. This is just over 6.67% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $38.77 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.67 Million, or 4.42% of the shares, all valued at about $25.71 Million.