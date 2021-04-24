Should You Expect A Quick Recovery From Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) After -1.28% Decline From High?

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)’s traded shares stood at 426,398 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $99.15, to imply an increase of 1.86% or $1.81 in intraday trading. The FOUR share’s 52-week high remains $100.42, putting it -1.28% down since that peak but still an impressive +69.74% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $30. The company has a valuation of $8.11 Billion, with an average of 924.23 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 935.94 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (FOUR), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give FOUR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.01.

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) trade information

After registering a 1.86% upside in the last session, Shift4 Payments, Inc. (FOUR) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $100.4 this Friday, Apr 23, jumping 1.26% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.84%, and 18.18% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 31.5%. Short interest in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) saw shorts transact 5.84 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $97.55, implying a decline of -1.61% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $70 and $120 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FOUR has been trading 21.03% off suggested target high and -29.4% from its likely low.

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (FOUR) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 69.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)’s Major holders

Shift4 Payments, Inc. insiders hold 1.99% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 99.7% of the shares at 101.73% float percentage. In total, 241 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.16 Million shares (or 7.95% of shares), all amounting to roughly $238.18 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Durable Capital Partners LP with 2.94 Million shares, or about 7.4% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $221.78 Million.

We also have Hartford Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Shift4 Payments, Inc. (FOUR) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Hartford Mid Cap Fund holds roughly 1,487,597 shares. This is just over 3.74% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $96.71 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.02 Million, or 2.57% of the shares, all valued at about $77.14 Million.