Should You Expect A Quick Recovery From Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) After -39.57% Decline From High?

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)’s traded shares stood at 748,894 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.54. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $21.96, to imply a decline of -2.4% or -$0.54 in intraday trading. The VIVO share’s 52-week high remains $30.65, putting it -39.57% down since that peak but still an impressive +62.75% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.18. The company has a valuation of $944.52 Million, with an average of 804.12 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 811.82 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (VIVO), translating to a mean rating of 1.5. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give VIVO a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.48.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) trade information

After registering a -2.4% downside in the last session, Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (VIVO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $23.50 this Monday, Apr 19, jumping 6.55% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.55%, and -17.94% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 17.5%. Short interest in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) saw shorts transact 4.13 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $40, implying an increase of 82.15% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $32 and $62 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VIVO has been trading 182.33% off suggested target high and 45.72% from its likely low.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (VIVO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Meridian Bioscience, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (VIVO) shares are +24.31% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 55.14% against 16.1%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 108.7% this quarter before falling -41.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 27.9% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 4.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 88.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 17% annually.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)’s Major holders

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. insiders hold 0.55% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 103.85% of the shares at 104.42% float percentage. In total, 292 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 6.85 Million shares (or 15.87% of shares), all amounting to roughly $127.98 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.76 Million shares, or about 11.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $88.92 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Capitol Ser Tr-Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small Cap Equity Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (VIVO) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 2,878,910 shares. This is just over 6.67% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $75.57 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.54 Million, or 3.56% of the shares, all valued at about $32.36 Million.