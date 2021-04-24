Should You Expect A Quick Recovery From Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) After -9.77% Decline From High?

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)’s traded shares stood at 361,978 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.09. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $100.24, to imply an increase of 3.36% or $3.26 in intraday trading. The HRI share’s 52-week high remains $110.03, putting it -9.77% down since that peak but still an impressive +82.04% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $18. The company has a valuation of $2.95 Billion, with an average of 245.5 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 229.33 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give HRI a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.04.

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) trade information

After registering a 3.36% upside in the last session, Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $102.1 this Friday, Apr 23, jumping 1.89% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.75%, and 3.22% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 50.94%. Short interest in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) saw shorts transact 624.33 Million shares and set a 2.72 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $123, implying an increase of 22.71% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $101 and $147 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HRI has been trading 46.65% off suggested target high and 0.76% from its likely low.

Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Herc Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) shares are +119.68% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 45.18% against 27.5%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 316% this quarter before jumping 40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 9.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $448.11 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $505.93 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $368Million and $427.86 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 21.8% before jumping 18.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -8.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 53.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 31.1% annually.

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)’s Major holders

Herc Holdings Inc. insiders hold 1.03% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 94.19% of the shares at 95.17% float percentage. In total, 259 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Icahn, Carl, C. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.49 Million shares (or 15.18% of shares), all amounting to roughly $298.5 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Gamco Investors Inc with 3.31 Million shares, or about 11.18% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $219.84 Million.

We also have EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port holds roughly 1,424,000 shares. This is just over 4.81% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $94.57 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 685.24 Thousand, or 2.31% of the shares, all valued at about $45.51 Million.