Should You Expect A Quick Recovery From Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) After -19.1% Decline From High?

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS)’s traded shares stood at 636,726 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.28. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $133.96, to imply an increase of 3.07% or $3.99 in intraday trading. The EXAS share’s 52-week high remains $159.54, putting it -19.1% down since that peak but still an impressive +54.43% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $61.05. The company has a valuation of $22.44 Billion, with an average of 1.77 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.87 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS), translating to a mean rating of 1.6. Of 18 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give EXAS a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 14 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.01.

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) trade information

After registering a 3.07% upside in the last session, Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $134.4 this Friday, Apr 23, jumping 0.33% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.01%, and 1.48% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 1.11%. Short interest in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) saw shorts transact 9.57 Million shares and set a 5.12 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $170.63, implying an increase of 27.37% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $154 and $226 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EXAS has been trading 68.71% off suggested target high and 14.96% from its likely low.

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Exact Sciences Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) shares are +34.48% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -38.15% against 8.5%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -42.3% this quarter before falling -41.4% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 15.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 16 analysts is $390.63 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 15 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $414.96 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $347.82 Million and $268.87 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 12.3% before jumping 54.3% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -26.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -777.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS)’s Major holders

Exact Sciences Corporation insiders hold 0.89% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 93.36% of the shares at 94.2% float percentage. In total, 844 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 16.55 Million shares (or 9.79% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.19 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 14.2 Million shares, or about 8.4% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $1.88 Billion.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund holds roughly 5,762,950 shares. This is just over 3.41% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $763.53 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.17 Million, or 3.06% of the shares, all valued at about $681.53 Million.