Should You Expect A Quick Recovery From Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) After -791.87% Decline From High?

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE)’s traded shares stood at 478,434 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.61, to imply an increase of 1.54% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The APRE share’s 52-week high remains $41.115, putting it -791.87% down since that peak but still an impressive +2.39% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.5. The company has a valuation of $98.32 Million, with an average of 449.45 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.39 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (APRE), translating to a mean rating of 2.8. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give APRE a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.49.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) trade information

After registering a 1.54% upside in the last session, Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (APRE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.79- this Thursday, Apr 22, jumping 3.76% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.86%, and -11.52% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -6.3%. Short interest in Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) saw shorts transact 1.5 Million shares and set a 1.08 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.2, implying an increase of 56.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6 and $10 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, APRE has been trading 116.92% off suggested target high and 30.15% from its likely low.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (APRE) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -89.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE)’s Major holders

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. insiders hold 23.34% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 57.53% of the shares at 75.05% float percentage. In total, 110 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Versant Venture Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.43 Million shares (or 6.73% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.02 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is 5AM Venture Management, LLC with 1.38 Million shares, or about 6.5% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $6.78 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Artisan International Small-Mid Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (APRE) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 482,121 shares. This is just over 2.28% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.37 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 359.84 Thousand, or 1.7% of the shares, all valued at about $1.77 Million.