ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV): Can A Stock Be Down -2.273% YTD, And Still Be A Winner

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV)’s traded shares stood at 351,015 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.93. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.36, to imply a decline of -1.45% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The SREV share’s 52-week high remains $2.18, putting it -60.29% down since that peak but still an impressive +39.71% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.82. The company has a valuation of $134.25 Million, with an average of 253.8 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 420.26 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for ServiceSource International, Inc. (SREV), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SREV a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) trade information

After registering a -1.45% downside in the last session, ServiceSource International, Inc. (SREV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.45 this Tuesday, Apr 20, jumping 6.21% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.16%, and -13.38% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -22.73%. Short interest in ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) saw shorts transact 1.37 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2, implying an increase of 47.06% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2 and $2 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SREV has been trading 47.06% off suggested target high and 47.06% from its likely low.

ServiceSource International, Inc. (SREV) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $45.79 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $51.06 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $49Million and $54.87 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -6.6% before falling -6.9% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 16.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 2.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 25% annually.

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV)’s Major holders

ServiceSource International, Inc. insiders hold 1.82% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 71.97% of the shares at 73.3% float percentage. In total, 101 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Edenbrook Capital, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 18.4 Million shares (or 18.91% of shares), all amounting to roughly $32.39 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Primecap Management Company with 8.37 Million shares, or about 8.6% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $14.73 Million.

We also have Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ServiceSource International, Inc. (SREV) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund holds roughly 6,820,500 shares. This is just over 7.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $10.71 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.62 Million, or 2.69% of the shares, all valued at about $4.61 Million.