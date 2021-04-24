Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER): What It’s Worth And What To Do About It

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)’s traded shares stood at 408,223 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $49.65, to imply a decline of -2.13% or -$1.08 in intraday trading. The SEER share’s 52-week high remains $86.55, putting it -74.32% down since that peak but still an impressive +22.72% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $38.37. The company has a valuation of $3.02 Billion, with an average of 917.15 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 531.77 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Seer, Inc. (SEER), translating to a mean rating of 2.5. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SEER a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.2.

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $63.67, implying an increase of 28.24% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $56 and $75 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SEER has been trading 51.06% off suggested target high and 12.79% from its likely low.

Seer, Inc. (SEER) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -207.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)’s Major holders

Seer, Inc. insiders hold 18.42% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 75.57% of the shares at 92.64% float percentage. In total, 103 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 7.57 Million shares (or 13.47% of shares), all amounting to roughly $424.82 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Artal Group S.A. with 5.84 Million shares, or about 10.4% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $327.91 Million.

We also have Fidelity Growth Company Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Seer, Inc. (SEER) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds roughly 961,887 shares. This is just over 1.71% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $46.39 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 846.02 Thousand, or 1.51% of the shares, all valued at about $42.32 Million.