Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD): Can A Stock Be Down -4.286% YTD, And Still Be A Winner

Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD)’s traded shares stood at 313,191 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.43. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.44, to imply an increase of 5.85% or $0.19 in intraday trading. The KRMD share’s 52-week high remains $12.84, putting it -273.26% down since that peak but still an impressive +7.85% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.17. The company has a valuation of $147.35 Million, with an average of 205.82 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 464.62 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Repro Med Systems, Inc. (KRMD), translating to a mean rating of 2.7. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give KRMD a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.01.

Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) trade information

After registering a 5.85% upside in the last session, Repro Med Systems, Inc. (KRMD) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.51- this Thursday, Apr 22, jumping 1.99% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.16%, and -8.27% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -42.86%. Short interest in Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) saw shorts transact 1.69 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.17, implying an increase of 50.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.5 and $7 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KRMD has been trading 103.49% off suggested target high and 1.74% from its likely low.

Repro Med Systems, Inc. (KRMD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Repro Med Systems, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Repro Med Systems, Inc. (KRMD) shares are -46.5% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -133.33% against 22.5%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -200% this quarter before jumping 100% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -6.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $5.1 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.33 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $6.2 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -17.7%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -27.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -300.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD)’s Major holders

Repro Med Systems, Inc. insiders hold 11.63% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 59.67% of the shares at 67.52% float percentage. In total, 101 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Horton Capital Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 11.86 Million shares (or 29.75% of shares), all amounting to roughly $71.43 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is First Light Asset Management, LLC with 5.87 Million shares, or about 14.72% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $35.35 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Repro Med Systems, Inc. (KRMD) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1,020,227 shares. This is just over 2.56% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.14 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 604.14 Thousand, or 1.51% of the shares, all valued at about $2.13 Million.