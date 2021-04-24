Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) Stock Jumped 72.35% Over A Month – No Room To Run?

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON)’s traded shares stood at 687,607 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.32. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.1, to imply an increase of 8.33% or $0.7 in intraday trading. The RCON share’s 52-week high remains $9.7, putting it -6.59% down since that peak but still an impressive +91.76% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.75. The company has a valuation of $158.89 Million, with an average of 3.18 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.13 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Recon Technology, Ltd. (RCON), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give RCON a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) trade information

After registering a 8.33% upside in the last session, Recon Technology, Ltd. (RCON) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $9.18- this Friday, Apr 23, jumping 0.87% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 37.05%, and 72.35% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 519.05%. Short interest in Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) saw shorts transact 912.46 Million shares and set a 428.38 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10, implying an increase of 9.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10 and $10 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RCON has been trading 9.89% off suggested target high and 9.89% from its likely low.

Recon Technology, Ltd. (RCON) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 33.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 35.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON)’s Major holders

Recon Technology, Ltd. insiders hold 13.63% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.55% of the shares at 2.95% float percentage. In total, 4 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Virtu Financial LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 61.96 Thousand shares (or 0.34% of shares), all amounting to roughly $91.07 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 16.08 Thousand shares, or about 0.09% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $23.64 Thousand.