Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Stock Jumped 5.34% Over A Month – No Room To Run?

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)’s traded shares stood at 360,602 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.92. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $15.97, to imply an increase of 1.72% or $0.27 in intraday trading. The QUOT share’s 52-week high remains $16.83, putting it -5.39% down since that peak but still an impressive +66.94% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.28. The company has a valuation of $1.5 Billion, with an average of 1.29 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 887.15 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give QUOT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.12.

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) trade information

After registering a 1.72% upside in the last session, Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $16.44 this Monday, Apr 19, jumping 2.86% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.05%, and 5.34% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 69.53%. Short interest in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) saw shorts transact 2.34 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $20, implying an increase of 25.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $13 and $25 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, QUOT has been trading 56.54% off suggested target high and -18.6% from its likely low.

Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Quotient Technology Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) shares are +88.55% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -68.06% against 2.5%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 36.8% this quarter before jumping 76.2% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 15.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $110.51 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $113.82 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $98.79 Million and $83.45 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 11.9% before jumping 36.4% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -17.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -77.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20% annually.

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)’s Major holders

Quotient Technology Inc. insiders hold 6.74% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 78.94% of the shares at 84.65% float percentage. In total, 188 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Trigran Investments Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 8.76 Million shares (or 9.46% of shares), all amounting to roughly $82.48 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.82 Million shares, or about 7.36% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $64.22 Million.

We also have Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust and ProShares Tr-OnLine Retail ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust holds roughly 4,900,000 shares. This is just over 5.29% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $46.16 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.41 Million, or 2.61% of the shares, all valued at about $39.42 Million.