Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) has failed to excite in 2021, the stock is down ~-53.9% year-to-date

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)’s traded shares stood at 880,174 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.81, to imply a decline of -1.26% or -$0.1 in intraday trading. The PRVB share’s 52-week high remains $20.05, putting it -156.72% down since that peak but still an impressive +1.28% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.71. The company has a valuation of $505.59 Million, with an average of 1.06 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.06 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PRVB a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.46.

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) trade information

After registering a -1.26% downside in the last session, Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $8.31- this Thursday, Apr 22, jumping 6.02% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.7%, and -36.76% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -53.9%. Short interest in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) saw shorts transact 3.82 Million shares and set a 3.6 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $18.36, implying an increase of 135.08% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10 and $27 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PRVB has been trading 245.71% off suggested target high and 28.04% from its likely low.

Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -76.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)’s Major holders

Provention Bio, Inc. insiders hold 19.84% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 37.53% of the shares at 46.83% float percentage. In total, 157 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Perceptive Advisors Llc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.22 Million shares (or 6.67% of shares), all amounting to roughly $71.56 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 3.93 Million shares, or about 6.19% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $66.5 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 1,289,184 shares. This is just over 2.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $13.53 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.13 Million, or 1.79% of the shares, all valued at about $19.22 Million.