Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Stock Jumped 22.59% Over A Month – No Room To Run?

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)’s traded shares stood at 883,500 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.17. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $35.6, to imply an increase of 2.15% or $0.75 in intraday trading. The PSXP share’s 52-week high remains $48.51, putting it -36.26% down since that peak but still an impressive +40.22% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $21.28. The company has a valuation of $8.08 Billion, with an average of 945.23 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.13 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP), translating to a mean rating of 2.4. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PSXP a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.81.

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $32.29, implying a decline of -9.3% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $25.5 and $39 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PSXP has been trading 9.55% off suggested target high and -28.37% from its likely low.

Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Phillips 66 Partners LP share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) shares are +42.29% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 3.35% against 8%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -12.9% this quarter before falling -19% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -1.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $377.69 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $393.69 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $404Million and $430Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -6.5% before falling -8.4% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 10.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -36.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 3.03% annually.

PSXP Dividends

Phillips 66 Partners LP has its next earnings report out on April 30, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a forward dividend ratio of 3.5, with the share yield ticking at 10.04% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 6.56%.

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)’s Major holders

Phillips 66 Partners LP insiders hold 74.43% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 21.06% of the shares at 82.36% float percentage. In total, 177 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Alps Advisors Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 9.1 Million shares (or 3.98% of shares), all amounting to roughly $240.27 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC with 4.6 Million shares, or about 2.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $121.51 Million.

We also have Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Center Coast Brookfield Midstream Focus Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2020, Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF holds roughly 8,922,513 shares. This is just over 3.91% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $239.84 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.36 Million, or 0.6% of the shares, all valued at about $35.96 Million.