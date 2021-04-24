Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) down -1.1% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)’s traded shares stood at 558,247 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $60.49, to imply an increase of 1.27% or $0.76 in intraday trading. The OSH share’s 52-week high remains $66.31, putting it -9.62% down since that peak but still an impressive +42.17% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $34.98. The company has a valuation of $14.41 Billion, with an average of 980.7 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.35 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Oak Street Health, Inc. (OSH), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give OSH a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.2.

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) trade information

After registering a 1.27% upside in the last session, Oak Street Health, Inc. (OSH) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $61.15 this Friday, Apr 23, jumping 1.08% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3%, and 5.88% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -1.1%. Short interest in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) saw shorts transact 8.84 Million shares and set a 6.55 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $69.18, implying an increase of 14.37% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $52 and $79 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, OSH has been trading 30.6% off suggested target high and -14.04% from its likely low.

Oak Street Health, Inc. (OSH) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -15.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)’s Major holders

Oak Street Health, Inc. insiders hold 41.83% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 77.94% of the shares at 133.98% float percentage. In total, 194 institutions holds shares in the company, led by General Atlantic, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 76.07 Million shares (or 31.6% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.65 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Newlight Partners LP with 50.2 Million shares, or about 20.85% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $3.07 Billion.

We also have Growth Fund Of America Inc and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Oak Street Health, Inc. (OSH) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Growth Fund Of America Inc holds roughly 8,147,925 shares. This is just over 3.38% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $442.19 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.75 Million, or 1.14% of the shares, all valued at about $145.83 Million.