Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB)

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB)’s traded shares stood at 355,471 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.64. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.85, to imply a decline of -2.12% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The CTIB share’s 52-week high remains $8.37, putting it -352.43% down since that peak but still an impressive +56.76% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.8. The company has a valuation of $10.66 Million, with an average of 433.35 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.71 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CTIB a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) trade information

After registering a -2.12% downside in the last session, Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2 this Friday, Apr 23, jumping 7.5% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.6%, and -21.94% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 7.56%. Short interest in Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) saw shorts transact 23.5 Million shares and set a 6.33 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7, implying an increase of 278.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7 and $7 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CTIB has been trading 278.38% off suggested target high and 278.38% from its likely low.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -10.56% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 30% annually.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB)’s Major holders

Yunhong CTI Ltd. insiders hold 40.65% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.98% of the shares at 6.71% float percentage. In total, 7 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 161.27 Thousand shares (or 2.74% of shares), all amounting to roughly $277.38 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 46.06 Thousand shares, or about 0.78% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $79.22 Thousand.