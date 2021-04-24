Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)’s traded shares stood at 611,638 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.65. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $106.73, to imply an increase of 6.32% or $6.34 in intraday trading. The WAL share’s 52-week high remains $107.88, putting it -1.08% down since that peak but still an impressive +74.94% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $26.75. The company has a valuation of $11.11 Billion, with an average of 884.17 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 837.33 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give WAL a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) trade information

After registering a 6.32% upside in the last session, Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $107.9 this Friday, Apr 23, jumping 1.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.45%, and 15.76% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 78.03%. Short interest in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) saw shorts transact 2.11 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $120.17, implying an increase of 12.59% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $110 and $130 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WAL has been trading 21.8% off suggested target high and 3.06% from its likely low.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Western Alliance Bancorporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) shares are +175.22% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 60.32% against 17%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 107.5% this quarter before jumping 55.1% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 52.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $491.68 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $516.33 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $307.92 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 59.7%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 19.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 4.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 8% annually.

WAL Dividends

Western Alliance Bancorporation has its next earnings report out between July 14 and July 19, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a forward dividend ratio of 1, with the share yield ticking at 0.99% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)’s Major holders

Western Alliance Bancorporation insiders hold 3.35% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 93.27% of the shares at 96.51% float percentage. In total, 467 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wellington Management Group, LLP. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 8.37 Million shares (or 8.28% of shares), all amounting to roughly $501.86 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 8.05 Million shares, or about 7.96% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $482.5 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2,547,662 shares. This is just over 2.52% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $152.73 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.15 Million, or 2.13% of the shares, all valued at about $128.96 Million.