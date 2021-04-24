Now Is The Time To Build A Position In NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)’s traded shares stood at 676,299 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.94. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.94, to imply a decline of -0.51% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The NGL share’s 52-week high remains $7.44, putting it -283.51% down since that peak but still an impressive +0.52% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.93. The company has a valuation of $250.59 Million, with an average of 2Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.37 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Underweight for NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL), translating to a mean rating of 3.3. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give NGL a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.06.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) trade information

After registering a -0.51% downside in the last session, NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.069 this Monday, Apr 19, jumping 6.24% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.9%, and -13% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -19.17%. Short interest in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) saw shorts transact 2.51 Million shares and set a 0.74 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.55, implying an increase of 31.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2 and $3 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NGL has been trading 54.64% off suggested target high and 3.09% from its likely low.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing NGL Energy Partners LP share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) shares are -46.41% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -734.43% against 8%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 97.1% this quarter before jumping 52.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -29.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $1.87 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.5 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.68 Billion and $1.25 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 11.5% before jumping 19.4% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 34.71% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -107.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 3% annually.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)’s Major holders

NGL Energy Partners LP insiders hold 4.76% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 40.74% of the shares at 42.78% float percentage. In total, 107 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Invesco Ltd. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 19.92 Million shares (or 15.42% of shares), all amounting to roughly $47.82 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Alps Advisors Inc. with 15.01 Million shares, or about 11.62% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $36.03 Million.

We also have Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Invesco Oppenheimer Steelpath MLP Income as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2020, Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF holds roughly 14,770,330 shares. This is just over 11.43% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $32.2 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 12.62 Million, or 9.77% of the shares, all valued at about $27.51 Million.