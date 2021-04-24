Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)’s traded shares stood at 708,908 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.64. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $85.34, to imply an increase of 1.32% or $1.11 in intraday trading. The FATE share’s 52-week high remains $121.16, putting it -41.97% down since that peak but still an impressive +72.32% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $23.62. The company has a valuation of $8Billion, with an average of 1.54 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.11 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (FATE), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 17 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give FATE a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.43.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) trade information

After registering a 1.32% upside in the last session, Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (FATE) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $88.99 this Thursday, Apr 22, jumping 4.1% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.14%, and -2.12% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -6.15%. Short interest in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) saw shorts transact 12.06 Million shares and set a 10.86 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $113.65, implying an increase of 33.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $88 and $135 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FATE has been trading 58.19% off suggested target high and 3.12% from its likely low.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (FATE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Fate Therapeutics, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (FATE) shares are +91.95% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -11.9% against 8.5%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 2.3% this quarter before falling -28.6% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -22.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 15 analysts is $5.9 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 15 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.93 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.52 Million and $13.23 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 134.6% before falling -55.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -12.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -46.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -11.3% annually.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)’s Major holders

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. insiders hold 1.69% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 95.9% of the shares at 97.54% float percentage. In total, 362 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Redmile Group, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 12.63 Million shares (or 13.47% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.15 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 7.6 Million shares, or about 8.11% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $691.51 Million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (FATE) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds roughly 3,755,311 shares. This is just over 4% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $309.63 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.87 Million, or 3.06% of the shares, all valued at about $236.84 Million.