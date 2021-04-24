Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)’s traded shares stood at 631,716 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $58.96, to imply an increase of 1.45% or $0.84 in intraday trading. The BMBL share’s 52-week high remains $84.8, putting it -43.83% down since that peak but still an impressive +2.65% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $57.4. The company has a valuation of $10.88 Billion, with an average of 1.5 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.78 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Bumble Inc. (BMBL), translating to a mean rating of 2.4. Of 15 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BMBL a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.03.

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $68.71, implying an increase of 16.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $51 and $82 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BMBL has been trading 39.08% off suggested target high and -13.5% from its likely low.

Bumble Inc. (BMBL) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -319.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 79.1% annually.

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)’s Major holders

Bumble Inc. insiders hold 0.53% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 64.76% of the shares at 65.11% float percentage. In total, 67 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Calamos Advisors LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 116.1 Thousand shares (or 0.1% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.24 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wolfswood Holdings, LLC with 100Thousand shares, or about 0.09% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $6.24 Million.

We also have New Economy Fund (The) and Growth Fund Of America Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Bumble Inc. (BMBL) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, New Economy Fund (The) holds roughly 2,189,838 shares. This is just over 1.9% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $136.6 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.14 Million, or 1.86% of the shares, all valued at about $133.79 Million.