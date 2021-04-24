Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC)

Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC)’s traded shares stood at 419,878 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $23.34, to imply an increase of 5.47% or $1.21 in intraday trading. The ATC share’s 52-week high remains $23.48, putting it -0.6% down since that peak but still an impressive +27.16% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $17. The company has a valuation of $4.63 Billion, with an average of 302.4 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 662.11 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Atotech Limited (ATC), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ATC a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.09.

Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $24.86, implying an increase of 6.51% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $23 and $26 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ATC has been trading 11.4% off suggested target high and -1.46% from its likely low.

Atotech Limited (ATC) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -278.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC)’s Major holders

We also have Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fd and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Atotech Limited (ATC) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fd holds roughly 780,622 shares. This is just over 2.98% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $15.84 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 777.06 Thousand, or 2.97% of the shares, all valued at about $15.74 Million.