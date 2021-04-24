Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI)

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI)’s traded shares stood at 503,792 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.38, to imply an increase of 2.87% or $0.29 in intraday trading. The AEI share’s 52-week high remains $29.49, putting it -184.1% down since that peak but still an impressive +55.68% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.6. The company has a valuation of $87.47 Million, with an average of 1.12 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 630.7 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Alset EHome International Inc. (AEI), translating to a mean rating of 2.5. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AEI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Alset EHome International Inc. (AEI) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI)’s Major holders

Alset EHome International Inc. insiders hold 81.42% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.95% of the shares at 5.13% float percentage. In total, 8 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Citadel Advisors LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 22.25 Thousand shares (or 0.26% of shares), all amounting to roughly $133.07 Thousand.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and iShares Micro Cap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Alset EHome International Inc. (AEI) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF holds roughly 15,207 shares. This is just over 0.18% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $175.94 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.13 Thousand, or 0.07% of the shares, all valued at about $70.92 Thousand.