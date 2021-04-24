New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) down -17.22% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)’s traded shares stood at 424,274 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $44.36, to imply an increase of 4.28% or $1.82 in intraday trading. The NFE share’s 52-week high remains $65.9, putting it -48.56% down since that peak but still an impressive +78.56% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.51. The company has a valuation of $7.96 Billion, with an average of 538.23 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 565.32 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give NFE a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.04.

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) trade information

After registering a 4.28% upside in the last session, New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $44.94 this Thursday, Apr 22, jumping 1.28% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.14%, and -10.28% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -17.22%. Short interest in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) saw shorts transact 2.89 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $62, implying an increase of 39.77% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $45 and $70 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NFE has been trading 57.8% off suggested target high and 1.44% from its likely low.

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing New Fortress Energy Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) shares are -13.49% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -265.45% against 23.5%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 112.9% this quarter before jumping 204.2% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 238.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $182.03 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $364.34 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $74.53 Million and $130.56 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 144.2% before jumping 179.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -5.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

NFE Dividends

New Fortress Energy Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 03 and May 07, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.4, with the share yield ticking at 0.95% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)’s Major holders

New Fortress Energy Inc. insiders hold 42.72% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 43.77% of the shares at 76.42% float percentage. In total, 124 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Great Mountain Partners LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 34.7 Million shares (or 19.72% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.86 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Fortress Investment Group LLC with 13.4 Million shares, or about 7.62% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $718.07 Million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 2,340,000 shares. This is just over 1.33% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $125.4 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.28 Million, or 1.3% of the shares, all valued at about $102.03 Million.