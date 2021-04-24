Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) up 344.93% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC)’s traded shares stood at 650,866 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.26. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.14, to imply an increase of 8.67% or $0.49 in intraday trading. The MOXC share’s 52-week high remains $6.19, putting it -0.81% down since that peak but still an impressive +91.53% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.52. The company has a valuation of $117.86 Million, with an average of 3.7 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.61 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Moxian, Inc. (MOXC), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MOXC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) trade information

After registering a 8.67% upside in the last session, Moxian, Inc. (MOXC) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $6.20- this Friday, Apr 23, jumping 0.97% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 60.73%, and 95.54% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 344.93%. Short interest in Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) saw shorts transact 88.38 Million shares and set a 54.89 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $22.5, implying an increase of 266.45% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $22.5 and $22.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MOXC has been trading 266.45% off suggested target high and 266.45% from its likely low.

Moxian, Inc. (MOXC) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 15% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -75.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC)’s Major holders

Moxian, Inc. insiders hold 54.25% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.66% of the shares at 1.44% float percentage. In total, 7 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Citadel Advisors LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 41.06 Thousand shares (or 0.25% of shares), all amounting to roughly $56.66 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 19.53 Thousand shares, or about 0.12% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $26.96 Thousand.