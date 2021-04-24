Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) Have Surged 91.61% YTD, Predicting what happens next in

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL)’s traded shares stood at 861,384 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.84. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.97, to imply a decline of -1.33% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The MTSL share’s 52-week high remains $3.81, putting it -28.28% down since that peak but still an impressive +72.05% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.83. The company has a valuation of $15.18 Million, with an average of 248.15 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 190.71 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTSL), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MTSL a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) trade information

After registering a -1.33% downside in the last session, Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTSL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.60- this Monday, Apr 19, jumping 17.5% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -23.06%, and 12.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 91.61%. Short interest in Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) saw shorts transact 116.78 Million shares and set a 0.61 days time to cover.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTSL) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 48.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 85.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL)’s Major holders

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. insiders hold 32.44% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.3% of the shares at 6.36% float percentage. In total, 4 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 134.27 Thousand shares (or 4.3% of shares), all amounting to roughly $208.11 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 42.5 Thousand shares, or about 1.36% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $65.88 Thousand.