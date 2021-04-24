Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) has failed to excite in 2021, the stock is down ~-0.52% year-to-date

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS)’s traded shares stood at 691,507 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.9, to imply an increase of 5.56% or $0.1 in intraday trading. The MDGS share’s 52-week high remains $5.15, putting it -171.05% down since that peak but still an impressive +44.74% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.05. The company has a valuation of $44.51 Million, with an average of 1.65 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.44 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Medigus Ltd. (MDGS), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MDGS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) trade information

After registering a 5.56% upside in the last session, Medigus Ltd. (MDGS) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.950 this Friday, Apr 23, jumping 2.57% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.43%, and -18.1% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -0.52%. Short interest in Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) saw shorts transact 225.74 Million shares and set a 65.62 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $158.61, implying an increase of 8247.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $158.61 and $158.61 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MDGS has been trading 8247.89% off suggested target high and 8247.89% from its likely low.

Medigus Ltd. (MDGS) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS)’s Major holders

Medigus Ltd. insiders hold 1.88% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.38% of the shares at 2.43% float percentage. In total, 8 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Warberg Asset Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 13Thousand shares (or 0.06% of shares), all amounting to roughly $24.83 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 10.92 Thousand shares, or about 0.05% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $20.86 Thousand.