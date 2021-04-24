Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) down -1.09% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)’s traded shares stood at 452,391 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $69.62, to imply an increase of 4.14% or $2.77 in intraday trading. The LSPD share’s 52-week high remains $82.53, putting it -18.54% down since that peak but still an impressive +59.37% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $28.29. The company has a valuation of $9.22 Billion, with an average of 772.42 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 809.7 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 18 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give LSPD a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) trade information

After registering a 4.14% upside in the last session, Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $70.06 this Friday, Apr 23, jumping 0.63% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.08%, and 8.78% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -1.09%. Short interest in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) saw shorts transact 2.32 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $84.89, implying an increase of 21.93% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $39.9 and $103.43 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LSPD has been trading 48.56% off suggested target high and -42.69% from its likely low.

Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)’s Major holders

Lightspeed POS Inc. insiders hold 11.43% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 55.82% of the shares at 63.02% float percentage. In total, 221 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 24.29 Million shares (or 18.51% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.71 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 6.73 Million shares, or about 5.13% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $473.99 Million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 3,357,819 shares. This is just over 2.56% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $236.36 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.24 Million, or 1.71% of the shares, all valued at about $153.38 Million.