GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP) Stock Jumped 78.64% Over A Month – No Room To Run?

GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP)’s traded shares stood at 645,513 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.08. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.54, to imply an increase of 16.57% or $1.64 in intraday trading. The GTBP share’s 52-week high remains $13.09, putting it -13.43% down since that peak but still an impressive +82.32% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.04. The company has a valuation of $319.06 Million, with an average of 255.9 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 367.02 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for GT Biopharma, Inc. (GTBP), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give GTBP a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.24.

GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP) trade information

After registering a 16.57% upside in the last session, GT Biopharma, Inc. (GTBP) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $11.61 this Friday, Apr 23, jumping 0.6% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 17.28%, and 78.64% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 60.1%. Short interest in GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP) saw shorts transact 564.75 Million shares and set a 1.54 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $23, implying an increase of 99.31% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $21 and $25 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GTBP has been trading 116.64% off suggested target high and 81.98% from its likely low.

GT Biopharma, Inc. (GTBP) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.