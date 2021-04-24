Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Have Surged 46.99% YTD, Predicting what happens next in

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)’s traded shares stood at 581,591 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.57. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $39.26, to imply an increase of 1.32% or $0.51 in intraday trading. The GVA share’s 52-week high remains $41.15, putting it -4.81% down since that peak but still an impressive +67.96% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.58. The company has a valuation of $1.8 Billion, with an average of 867.58 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 418.9 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA), translating to a mean rating of 2.7. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give GVA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.66.

After registering a 1.32% upside in the last session, Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $39.69 this Friday, Apr 23, jumping 1.08% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.86%, and 9.12% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 46.99%. Short interest in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) saw shorts transact 3.72 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $44, implying an increase of 12.07% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $29 and $55 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GVA has been trading 40.09% off suggested target high and -26.13% from its likely low.

Looking at statistics comparing Granite Construction Incorporated share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) shares are +98.68% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -12.31% against -0.2%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 68.4% this quarter before jumping 7% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 4.4% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -32.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -146.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 7% annually.

Granite Construction Incorporated has its next earnings report out on March 30, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Granite Construction Incorporated has a forward dividend ratio of 0.52, with the share yield ticking at 1.34% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 1.47%.

Granite Construction Incorporated insiders hold 0.93% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 101.23% of the shares at 102.18% float percentage. In total, 271 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 7.14 Million shares (or 15.6% of shares), all amounting to roughly $190.76 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 5.85 Million shares, or about 12.79% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $156.36 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Smallcap World Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 3,042,979 shares. This is just over 6.65% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $122.48 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.9 Million, or 6.33% of the shares, all valued at about $77.47 Million.