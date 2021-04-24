Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS): Can A Stock Be Down -2.119% YTD, And Still Be A Winner

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS)’s traded shares stood at 448,143 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.69. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.5, to imply an increase of 5.63% or $0.24 in intraday trading. The GLBS share’s 52-week high remains $92, putting it -1944.44% down since that peak but still an impressive +12.89% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.92. The company has a valuation of $47.35 Million, with an average of 566.83 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.57 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give GLBS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) trade information

After registering a 5.63% upside in the last session, Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.55- this Friday, Apr 23, jumping 1.1% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.57%, and -4.26% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -21.19%. Short interest in Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) saw shorts transact 1.2 Million shares and set a 0.76 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $20000, implying an increase of 444344.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $20000 and $20000 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GLBS has been trading 444344.4% off suggested target high and 444344.4% from its likely low.

Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -41.44% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 97.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS)’s Major holders

Globus Maritime Limited insiders hold 1.76% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.67% of the shares at 4.76% float percentage. In total, 8 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sabby Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 290.54 Thousand shares (or 9.56% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.66 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 14.25 Thousand shares, or about 0.47% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $81.34 Thousand.