General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:GFN) has succeeded to excite in 2021, the stock is up ~123.03% year-to-date

General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:GFN)’s traded shares stood at 502,520 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.31. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $18.98, to imply an increase of 0.11% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The GFN share’s 52-week high remains $18.98, putting it 0% down since that peak but still an impressive +75.66% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.62. The company has a valuation of $573.37 Million, with an average of 24.75 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 34.44 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for General Finance Corporation (GFN), translating to a mean rating of 2.5. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give GFN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.08.

General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:GFN) trade information

After registering a 0.11% upside in the last session, General Finance Corporation (GFN) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $19.30 this Monday, Apr 19, jumping 1.66% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.16%, and 67.82% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 123.03%. Short interest in General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:GFN) saw shorts transact 117.87 Million shares and set a 3.42 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $16, implying a decline of -15.7% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $16 and $16 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GFN has been trading -15.7% off suggested target high and -15.7% from its likely low.

General Finance Corporation (GFN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing General Finance Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. General Finance Corporation (GFN) shares are +170.37% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -13.85% against 12.1%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 125% this quarter before falling -72.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -4.4% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 0.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 160.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10% annually.

General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:GFN)’s Major holders

General Finance Corporation insiders hold 55.05% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 20.19% of the shares at 44.91% float percentage. In total, 73 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Gagnon Securities, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.26 Million shares (or 7.46% of shares), all amounting to roughly $19.2 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Gagnon Advisors, LLC with 891.02 Thousand shares, or about 2.95% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $7.58 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the General Finance Corporation (GFN) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 464,064 shares. This is just over 1.54% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.95 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 315.71 Thousand, or 1.04% of the shares, all valued at about $3.84 Million.