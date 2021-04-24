FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE): What It’s Worth And What To Do About It

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE)’s traded shares stood at 511,986 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.65, to imply an increase of 2.48% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The HUGE share’s 52-week high remains $14, putting it -748.49% down since that peak but still an impressive +22.42% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.28. The company has a valuation of $57.06 Million, with an average of 1.15 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.15 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for FSD Pharma Inc. (HUGE), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give HUGE a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) trade information

After registering a 2.48% upside in the last session, FSD Pharma Inc. (HUGE) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.69 this Friday, Apr 23, jumping 2.37% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.77%, and -16.67% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 5.77%. Short interest in FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) saw shorts transact 1.41 Million shares and set a 0.34 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10, implying an increase of 506.06% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10 and $10 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HUGE has been trading 506.06% off suggested target high and 506.06% from its likely low.

FSD Pharma Inc. (HUGE) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE)’s Major holders

FSD Pharma Inc. insiders hold 11.25% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.64% of the shares at 0.72% float percentage. In total, 13 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 46.17 Thousand shares (or 0.15% of shares), all amounting to roughly $72.02 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 45.69 Thousand shares, or about 0.15% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $71.28 Thousand.