For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Is Worth A Shot

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)’s traded shares stood at 320,862 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $33.41, to imply a decline of -5.38% or -$1.9 in intraday trading. The DSP share’s 52-week high remains $69.16, putting it -107% down since that peak but still an impressive +0.15% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $33.36. The company has a valuation of $1.82 Billion, with an average of 485.1 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 563.84 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Viant Technology Inc. (DSP), translating to a mean rating of 2.5. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give DSP a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.15.

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $55.75, implying an increase of 66.87% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $46 and $65 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DSP has been trading 94.55% off suggested target high and 37.68% from its likely low.

Viant Technology Inc. (DSP) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 133.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)’s Major holders

Viant Technology Inc. insiders hold 17.48% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 64.74% of the shares at 78.45% float percentage. In total, 29 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Calamos Advisors LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 132.38 Thousand shares (or 1.15% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Golden Green, Inc. with 5.25 Thousand shares, or about 0.05% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $277.67 Thousand.

We also have Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Viant Technology Inc. (DSP) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund holds roughly 751,178 shares. This is just over 6.53% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $37.25 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 242.82 Thousand, or 2.11% of the shares, all valued at about $12.84 Million.